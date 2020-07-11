PM Modi congratulates Lee Hsien Loong on becoming Singapore PM once gain

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, for winning the 2020 general elections.

Taking to the Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for success in the General Elections! Best wishes to the people of Singapore for a peaceful and prosperous future."

Singapore went to poll on Friday. The poll exercise was commended by political experts worldwide for being the only elections in South-East Asia undertaken during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The significance stemmed from the fact that the region is one of the most densely populated in the world.

Lee Hsien Loong, the country's third Prime Minister won a fourth term in this elections. (ANI)