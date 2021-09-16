PM Modi congratulates 'outstanding Karyakartas' who took oath as ministers in new Gujarat Cabinet

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Congratulating the new Gujarat Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the 24 ministers who took oath as part of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's cabinet are "outstanding Karyakartas" who have devoted their lives to public service.

"Congratulations to all Party colleagues who have taken oath as Ministers in the Gujarat Government. These are outstanding Karyakartas who have devoted their lives to public service and spreading our Party's development agenda. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure ahead," tweeted PM Modi.

Earlier today, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to the newly inducted 24 ministers at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and former CM Vijay Rupani.

Rajendra Trivedi, the former Speaker of State Assembly, was also inducted as minister in the Cabinet.

Harsh Sanghvi, Jagdish Panchal, Brijesh Merja, Jitu Choudhary, Manisha Vakil, Kanubhai Desai, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel, Pradip Parmar, Arjunsinh Chauhan, Jitu Vaghani, Rushikesh Patel, Purnesh Modi, Raghavji Patel, Mukesh Patel, Nimisha Suthar, Arvind Raiyani, Kuber Dindor, Kirtisinh Vaghela, Ganjedra Parmar, Raghvbhai Makwana, Vinod Moradia and Devabhai Malam have been sworn-in as the ministers in Gujarat's cabinet.

Earlier on Monday, Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The party is counting on Patel to shore up the party's fortunes ahead of the Assembly elections towards the end of next year. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats and Congress got 77 seats. (ANI)