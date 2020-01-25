PM Modi congratulates Padma awardees

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Padma awardees, saying they include extraordinary people who have made an exceptional contribution to society.

"Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. The awardees include extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Former Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, George Fernandes are among those who have been conferred Padma Vibhushan posthumously on the eve of 71st Republic Day.

Boxing sensation Mary Kom has been conferred Padma Vibhushan while shuttler PV Sindhu will be conferred Padma Bhushan.

The Padma awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Padma Vibhushan is the second highest civilian award after Bharat Ratna.

This year the govrenment has decided to confer seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri. Among the awardees, 34 are women and the list also includes 18 persons in the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI. (ANI)