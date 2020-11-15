PM Modi congratulates people of Jharkhand on state's foundation day

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of Jharkhand on the foundation day of the state on Sunday.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister congratulated the people of Jharkhand and wished them prosperity and good health.

"My heartiest greetings to all the residents of the state on the foundation day of Jharkhand. On this occasion, I wish all the people happiness, prosperity and good health," PM Modi wrote.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in the year 2000. (ANI)