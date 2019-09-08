PM Modi congratulates Priyavrata, youngest to pass 'Mahapariksha'

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded a 16-year-old boy Priyavrata for becoming the youngest person to pass the "Mahapariksha" examination.

"Excellent! Congratulations to Priyavrata for this feat. His achievement will serve as a source of inspiration for many!" Modi stated in a tweet.

The Prime Minister's reply was in response to a tweet posted by a person, Chamu Krishna Shastry, stating, "History was created yesterday by 16-year-old Priyavrata son of Smt Aparna and Sri Devadatta Patil While studying Veda and Nyaya from his father, he studied all Vyakarana Maha Granthas from Sri Mohana Sharma and passed 14 levels of Tenali Pariksha, Youngest to pass the MahaPariksha."

Tenali examination having 14 levels is taken twice a year by the students studying 'Shastras.' (ANI)