PM Modi congratulates PV Sindhu for winning BWF World Championships, says her success will inspire generations of players

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Congratulating Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for winning the BWF World Championships, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said her success will inspire generations of players.

"The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she's pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu's success will inspire generations of players," he tweeted.

Sindu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7 today in Switzerland.

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Sindu made the entire nation proud with her incredible achievement.

"Kudos to @Pvsindhu1 for clinching India's first-ever gold medal at the BWF World Championships after defeating her Japanese counterpart Nozomi Okuhara. You have made the entire nation proud with your incredible achievement. #BWFWorldChampionships," he tweeted.

By winning the title, Sindhu has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships.

The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by defeating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 on Saturday. (ANI)

