PM Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak on becoming UK Prime Minister

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rishi Sunak, who became the first Asian and Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Monday, and said he is looking forward to working closely together on global issues.

The Prime Minister also extended Diwali wishes to the "living bridge" of UK Indians.

Britain's Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin UK Prime Minister.

"Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier today, in a historic development, Britain got its first Asian-origin Prime Minister in Rishi Sunak to lead the nation. Sunak also becomes the first Indian-origin British Premier.

Liz Truss, who stepped down as the PM of the United Kingdom on October 20, congratulated Sunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and the UK's next Prime Minister.

"Congratulations @RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister. You have my full support," tweeted Truss.

Sunak's change in fate was triggered by the resignation of Truss after her high-profile sacking and resignation in her cabinet, following a heavily criticised mini-budget that left the UK pound tumbling.



After she was forced to step down just 45 days into office, Truss became the shortest-serving British PM. Standing before 10 Downing Street, Truss said that she recognizes she "cannot deliver the mandate" on which she was elected.

Truss' ascent to power was paved by the Tory leadership crisis following Boris Johnson's resignation in July, after a series of resignations of cabinet members, who protested against his scandal-plagued leadership.

Within weeks, Sunak and Truss rose to the Conservative ranks to end up as finalists for the contest for the post of UK Prime Minister. Liz Truss was later appointed as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in September, which lasted less than 45 days.

After Truss resigned on Thursday, Rishi Sunak and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson were seen as frontrunners for the UK PM bid.

But Boris Johnson ruled himself out of the Conservative party leadership race despite claiming he had the required support. The former UK PM said he had come to the conclusion "this would simply not be the right thing to do" as "you can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament."

Sunak is born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa.

An Oxford, and Stanford University alumnae, Sunak is famously married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the billionaire businessman who founded Infosys.

Earlier in April, reports of Akshata's non-domicile status and alleged tax evasion had created a furore. Sunak claimed his wife has been paying all taxes.

Her spokesperson said that Akshata Murthy "has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income". (ANI)

