PM Modi congratulates Sai Praneeth, salutes his untiring efforts

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth for winning a bronze medal at the BWF World Championships.

Sai Praneeth became only the second Indian men's singles player after the legendary Prakash Padukone to win a medal at the BWF World Championships.

Taking to Twitter, Modi tweeted, "It is a special day for Indian badminton! Delighted that Sai Praneeth brings home a Bronze from the BWF World Championships 2019. This is a significant accomplishment and we all salute his tenacity as well as untiring efforts."

Praneeth on Saturday faced a defeat at the hands of world number one Kento Momota 21-13, 21-8 in the semifinal match of the BWF World Championships.

Praneeth lost to the Japanese Momota in the two straight games that lasted for 42 minutes.

Praneeth's winning streak in the tournament comes to an end after this defeat.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also applauded shuttler PV Sindhu for winning a gold medal at BWF World Championships in Switzerland. (ANI)

