PM Modi congratulates winners, participants of Unity in Creativity contest

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the winners as well as the participants of the Unity in Creativity contest organised under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2021.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), more than 5 lakh people from across the country enthusiastically participated in the contest, out of which 272 winners have been selected.

The Ministry of Culture has awarded them for their creativity.

The Grand Finale of the contest was organised at Nehru Park in the national capital.



Responding to the series of tweets by Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister said, "This spirit of patriotism filled with amazing creativity has presented a new example of #UnityInCreativity. The way lakhs of countrymen actively participated in it, it is going to inspire everyone. Many congratulations to the winners as well as all the participants."

Beginning on October 31, 2021, Unity in Creativity competitions garnered over 5.6 lakh entries from over 600 districts.

Entries for Deshbhakti Geet Writing were received in 21 languages and in 20 different languages for Lori writing. Thousands of Rangoli entries depicted scenes and heroes from India's freedom struggle, along with symbols of national importance.

Winners came from various corners of the country and enjoyed the felicitation programme. A grand total of 4760 winners were selected for the three competitions on the national, state and district levels.

The Unity in Creativity competition was open for children above 10 years, and offered the opportunity to rekindle pride in India's collective identity through creativity. (ANI)

