PM Modi conveys condolences to kin of those killed due to heavy rains, landslides in Arunachal

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed his condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives due to heavy rainfall and ensuing landslide in Arunachal Pradesh and added that assistance is being provided to all those in need.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rains as well as landslides in Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi's tweet read.

According to reports, landslides, triggered by incessant rainfall, have claimed the lives of at least eight people in two separate incidents in Arunachal Pradesh today. (ANI)

