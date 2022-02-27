PM Modi credits success of social campaigns to women

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Ahead of the International Women's Day next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday credited the success of the social campaigns in a short span of time to women, and said that the success of the campaigns was possible because of their progressive efforts.

Addressing the 86th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "There has been a change in the success of our social campaigns. For example, take a look at the success of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'. Today the sex ratio is improving in the country. The number of girls going to school has also improved. Social evil like 'Triple Talaq' is also coming to an end. Ever since the law against it has come to force, there is an 80 per cent reduction in triple talaq cases in the country. The country is undergoing changes in such a short span because of the progressive efforts on the part of women themselves."

Recalling the bravery of the women pilots in the Indian Air Force, the Prime Minister said that they are assuming bigger responsibilities in protecting the country.



"A few days from now, the world will celebrate International Women's Day on March 8. Today be it 'Skill India', 'Self-help Group' or small or big industries, women have taken a lead everywhere. Today, in our country, from Parliament to Panchayat, women are reaching new heights in different areas. In the military also, daughters are now assuming new and bigger responsibilities and protecting the country. Last month, on Republic Day, we saw our daughters flying modern fighter aircraft also. The nation has also removed the ban on the admission of girls in Sainik Schools. Daughters are taking admission in Sainik Schools all over the country," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the government's efforts in increasing women's participation in every field, PM Modi said that "the country is making efforts to give equal rights to sons and daughters by making the minimum age of marriage same for both".

"Similarly, nearly half of the thousands of Startups that have been opened in the county in the last few years have women in the leadership roles. In the recent past, decisions like increasing maternity leave have been taken. The country is making efforts to give equal rights to sons and daughters by making the minimum age of marriage same for both. This has resulted in making increasing the participation of women in every field," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

