PM Modi declares Gujarat's Modhera as India's first solar-powered village

Mehsana (Gujarat) [India], October 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared Modhera, a village in Mehsana district of Gujarat, as India's first solar-powered village.

While addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone and dedicating development works at Modhera, the Prime Minister said, "Modhera, which is associated with the Sun Temple will also be known for its strides in solar energy. It's a big day for Modhera as it takes a giant leap towards harnessing solar power."

He said that Modhera has become an example for the entire nation for amalgamating new technology with our glorious heritage.

"For the 21st century Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we need to ensure that renewable energy powers our energy needs. The transformation that is being witnessed in Modhera, is present and seen in the entire state of Gujarat. By leveraging the abundant natural resources and by propelling renewable energy initiatives, we should aim to become an energy provider to the world," he said.

The Prime minister said that now the people of Modhera need not to pay for electricity but they can start selling it and earn from it.

"I can see the road ahead. People will install solar panels in their homes and farmers will generate electricity from their farms. Till now government used to generate electricity, and people used to buy it; but, now farmers will install solar panels in their houses, and will generate electricity on their own," said the PM in Modhera.

He said that earlier due to the absence of electricity, there used to be many hindrances and problems in education and household work but now solar energy will empower the new India to achieve its streamlined target.



"Today, a new energy of development has been infused for Modhera, Mehsana and the whole of North Gujarat. From electricity, water to road and rail. Many projects related to dairy, skill development and healthcare have been inaugurated and foundation stones have been laid today," said PM Modi.

He said that there was time when people of Mehsana faced many hardships adding that the daughters had to walk long distances for water and electricity was scarce but today the new generation does not face any of these problems.

"There was a time when we couldn't manufacture cycles, today Gujarat manufactures cars and metro coaches and the day is not far when Gujarat will manufacture airplanes," he added.

Modhera is famous for its Sun temple.

According to the Gujarat government, which shared information in a series of tweets, over 1000 solar panels have been installed on the village houses, generating electricity round the clock for the villagers. Significantly they will be provided with solar electricity at zero cost.

The Gujarat government has said that it has ensured the sustainable implementation of various welfare projects in Gujarat, keeping in mind the Prime Minister's vision of increasing the use of renewable energy in India.

A protected archaeological site, Modhera's Sun Temple will get a 3-D projection facility on October 9. The solar-powered 3-D projection will be dedicated by PM Modi and will educate visitors about the history of Modhera, the Gujarat government had said.

As part of the project, heritage lighting has been installed on the temple premises. Witnessing the lighting, people can visit the temple from 6 pm to 10 pm. The 3-D projection will operate every evening.

Sun Temple is situated at Modhera in the Mehsana district on the river Pushpavati. It was built by King Bhima-I of the Chaulukya dynasty in 1026-27. (ANI)

