PM Modi dedicates 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra to nation

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong on Sunday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister is also addressing Janaushadhi Diwas celebrations and interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and will also give awards to stakeholders by recognising their excellent work.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda was also present on the occasion.



Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana's initiative endeavours to provide quality medicines at an affordable price. The number of stores under the scheme has grown to 7499, with all districts of the country covered. Sales in the financial year 2020-21 (up to March 4, 2021) led to total savings of approximately Rs. 3600 crore for common citizens, as these medicines are cheaper by 50 per cent to 90 per cent than the corresponding market rates.



In order to create more awareness about Janaushadhi, an entire week from March 1-7 is being celebrated as 'Janaushadhi Week' across the nation, with the theme of 'Jan Aushadhi - Seva bhi, Rozgar bhi'. The last day of the week- March 7 is being celebrated as 'Janaushadhi Diwas'. (ANI)





