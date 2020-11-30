PM Modi dedicates six-lane widening project on NH-19 to nation

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated the six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19 to the nation.

While inaugurating the project, Prime Minister Modi said Varanasi is getting better infrastructure on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Dev Deepawali and this will benefit both Varanasi and Prayagraj.

"The widening of this highway has made it easier to travel between Kashi and Prayagraj. The problems faced by Kanwariyas during the Kanwar Yatra will be over with this project. Its benefits will also be available during Kumbh," he said.

"Along with beautification of Kashi in past years, we can now witness the benefit of work done on connectivity here. New highways, flyovers, widening of roads to reduce traffic jams, several such work are now underway in and around Varanasi, which has never happened since independence. Infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh has improved since Yogi Adityanath has become the Chief Minister. Today work is underway on the development of 12 airports in the state," PM Modi added.

Prime Minister will also attend Dev Deepawali event, undertake site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit Sarnath Archaeological Site.

The stairs of the 'Ghats' in Varanasi are decorated using flowers and red carpet, while artists were seen making beautiful rangolis and painting pots. As per the officials, arrangements have been made to light 11 lakh diyas on the banks of river Ganga.

Dev Deepawali, which has become a world-famous festival of light and fervour in Varanasi, is celebrated on every 'Poornima' (full moon) of the Kartik (Hindu calendar) month. (ANI)