PM Modi directs govt departments, ministries to recruit 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government of India in a mission mode in the next 1.5 years, announced the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday.

A tweet from the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's office said, "PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in a mission mode in next 1.5 years."

With this, the Centre has set a deadline for filling up 10 lakh vacancies by December 2023 for which all the recruitments shall take place within 18 months

The Ministry of Labour and Employment on March 24 this year said, "The data on Employment and Unemployment is collected through Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) since 2017-18."

Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the Government, the government data said. Accordingly, the Government of India has taken various steps for generating employment in the country.

The Government of India has announced the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package to provide stimulus to businesses and mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19. Under this package, the Government is providing a fiscal stimulus of more than Rs 27 lakh crore. This package comprises various long-term schemes/ programmes/ policies for making the country self-reliant and creating employment opportunities.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) has been launched with effect from October 1, 2020, as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat package 3.0 to incentivize employers for the creation of new employment along with social security benefits and restoration of loss of employment during COVID-19 pandemic. This scheme is being implemented through the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) which seeks to reduce the financial burden of the employers and encourages them to hire more workers.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) is being implemented by the Government for facilitating self-employment. Under PMMY, collateral-free loans up to Rs. 10 lakh, are extended to micro/small business enterprises and to individuals to enable them to set up or expand their business activities. Up to March 11, 2022, 34.08 crore loans were sanctioned under the scheme.

The Government had launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan (GKRA) of 125 days on June 20, 2020, to boost employment and livelihood opportunities for returnee migrant workers and similarly affected persons including youth in rural areas, in 116 selected districts across 6 states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

PM Gati Shakti is a transformative approach to economic growth and sustainable development. The approach is driven by seven engines, namely, Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways, and Logistics Infrastructure. This approach is powered by Clean Energy and Sabka Prayas leading to huge job and entrepreneurial opportunities for all.

The Government has put emphasis on railways, roads, urban transport, power, telecom, textiles and affordable housing amid continued focus on the National Infrastructure Pipeline. Budget 2021-22 launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, with an outlay of Rs. 1.97 lakh crore, for a period of 5 years starting from 2021-22. All these initiatives are expected to collectively generate employment and boost output in the medium to long term through multiplier effects.

The Government of India is encouraging various projects involving substantial investment and public expenditure on schemes like the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) of the Ministry of Rural Development, Deen Dayal Antodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs etc for employment generation.

Besides these initiatives, various flagship programmes of the Government such as Make in India, Start-up India, Digital India, Smart City Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Housing for All, Infrastructure Development and Industrial Corridors are also oriented towards generating employment opportunities, Rameswar Teli, Minister of State, Ministry of Labour and Employment said in Rajya Sabha on March 24. (ANI)