PM Modi discusses coronavirus crisis with Maharashtra CM over phone

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country and State, sources said.

According to sources, the two also discussed measures to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

Thackeray had, last week, announced that all theatres, gyms, swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad will be closed till March 30 to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

This comes as 31 people in Maharashtra, all of whom are Indian nationals, have tested positive for deadly coronavirus. Maharashtra also has the largest number of coronavirus cases in the country, followed by Kerala with 22 cases.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that India's tally in the number of positive cases for coronavirus has reached 107 on Sunday. (ANI)