PM Modi discusses COVID-19 pandemic with Netanyahu

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the two leaders exchanged views on the global situation in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call yesterday evening from the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. The leaders reviewed the excellent progress in bilateral relations. They also exchanged views on the global situation in the context of COVID-19 pandemic," Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)

