PM Modi discusses economic, cultural ties with UAE foreign minister

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan here on Tuesday and discussed ways to improve economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

"Had a great meeting with UAE's Foreign Minister, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We talked at length about further improving economic and cultural relations between India and UAE," the Prime Minister tweeted.

On Monday, the visiting minister had held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The two sides had discussed bilateral issues related to trade and investment, defence and security, energy security, counter-terrorism and people to people contacts. They had also shared perspectives on the regional situation.

Sheikh Abdullah had arrived here on a three-day bilateral visit on Sunday evening.

The visit is aimed at providing the two sides with an opportunity to explore new areas of cooperation to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership, according to a Ministry of External Affairs statement. (ANI)

