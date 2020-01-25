PM Modi discusses global, regional matters of mutual interest with Netanyahu over phone

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday discussed global and regional matters of mutual interest.

PM Modi, earlier today received a telephone call from Netanyahu, who extended his warmest greetings to the Prime Minister as well as his people on the occasion of 71st Republic Day, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The two leaders also exchanged good wishes for the New Year 2020 and underscored the significance of the strategic partnership between the two countries, growth of cooperation in all spheres, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi stressed the significance of initiatives in the areas of agriculture, water, start-ups and welcomed efforts to facilitate air connectivity between the two countries.

They also agreed to remain in touch including in the context of the forthcoming initiatives and developments regarding the region. (ANI)