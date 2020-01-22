PM Modi discusses nine delayed projects worth over Rs 24,000 crores during Pragati interaction

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the first PRAGATI meeting of the year 2020 and discussed nine delayed projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore, which are spread over nine states.

The Prime Minister discussed eleven items of which nine are delayed projects, a PMO release said.

These nine projects, worth over Rs. 24,000 crores, are in Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh and three Union ministries.

These projects include three from the Ministry of Railways, five from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and one from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The Prime Minister also reviewed progress work about grievances related to insurance schemes - 'Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana' (PMJJBY) and 'Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana'(PMSBY).

The Prime Minister also assessed the progress under Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project- a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-governance.

"In the previous thirty-one PRAGATI interactions, Prime Minister has reviewed a total of 269 projects with a total investment of Rs 12.30 lakh crore. Prime Minister has also reviewed the resolution of grievance redressal related to 47 government programmes and schemes across 17 diverse sectors," the release said.

PRAGATI the ICT-based multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely Implementation, involving central and state governments. (ANI)