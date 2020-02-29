PM Modi distributes assistive aids, says responsibility of government that everyone gets justice

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed assistive aids and devices to nearly 27,000 senior citizens and Divyangjans at the biggest-ever "Samajik Adhikarta Shivir" and cited a Sanskrit phrase to state that it is responsibility of the government that every person gets justice.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said his government has been working with the goal of 'sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas'.

"Swastih Prajaabhyah Paripaalayantaam, Nyaayena MaargeNa, Maheem Mahishaah (It is the responsibility of the government that every person is benefited, every person gets justice)," he said.

"This is the basis for the philosophy of 'sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwaas'. With this spirit, our government is working for the welfare and development of each and every one in the society. It is my government's first priority to protect the interests of 130 crore Indians whether senior citizens, divyangjans, tribals or the downtrodden," he added.

Modi said that the participation of every specially-abled youth was necessary for creation of "New India" and added that they were being constantly encouraged.

"Proper participation of every specially-abled youth, specially-abled child is necessary for the creation of a New India," he said. (ANI)