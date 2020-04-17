PM Modi, Egypt's el-Sisi discuss COVID-19 situation

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation over COVID-19 with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Friday.

The two leaders discussed the situation COVID-19 in their respective countries.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted: "Discussed on phone with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi @AlsisiOfficial about the COVID-19 situation in India and Egypt. India will extend all possible support to Egypt's efforts to control the spread of the virus and its impact."

An official release said: "The leaders discussed the evolving global situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and exchanged information about the steps being taken by their respective governments to protect their populations. They agreed on the utility of continuous exchange of experiences and best-practices, in order to learn from each other."

Prime Minister Modi assured that India will extend all possible support to the North African country in its fight against COVID-19.

The release also added: "India would provide all possible support to ensure the availability of pharmaceutical supplies during these difficult times. He also thanked President El-Sisi for the support being provided to Indian citizens present in Egypt."

The two leaders agreed that teams from both the countries would remain in touch to ensure close coordination and experience-sharing.

Egypt has so far reported 2,673 cases of coronavirus and 196 deaths as per the data released by Johns Hopkins University, USA. (ANI)

