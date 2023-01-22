PM Modi emphasises enhanced cooperation between state police and central agencies

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 57th All-India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police on January 21-22 in New Delhi.

"Attended the DGP/IGP Conference in Delhi. There were extensive deliberations on different aspects relating to the police forces including integrating the latest tech and strengthening traditional policing mechanisms," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PMO informed in a statement that PM Modi suggested making the police forces more sensitive and training them in emerging technologies.

"He emphasised the importance of the National Data Governance Framework for smoothening of data exchange across agencies. Prime Minister suggested that while we should further leverage technological solutions like biometrics etc., there is also a need to further strengthen traditional policing mechanisms like foot patrols etc. He recommended repealing obsolete criminal laws and building standards for police organisations across states. He suggested prison reforms to improve jail management. He also discussed strengthening of the border as well as coastal security by organising frequent visits of officials," the PMO said in the statement.

PM Modi emphasised enhanced cooperation between state police and central agencies to leverage capabilities and share best practices. He suggested replicating the model of the DGsP /IGsP Conference at the state/district levels for discussing emerging challenges and evolving best practices among their teams.

The Conference was concluded after Prime Minister distributed Police Medals for Distinguished Services.

"The Conference covered various aspects of policing and national security, including Counter Terrorism, Counter Insurgency and Cyber Security. Union Home Minister, Ministers for State for Home, National Security Advisor, Union Home Secretary, DGsP/IGsP of States/UTs and Heads of the Central Police Organisations/Central Armed Police Forces were also present in the Conference. Around 600 more officers of various levels attended the Conference virtually from States/UTs," PMO further added. (ANI)

