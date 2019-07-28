Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

PM Modi encourages tourism, talks about Amarnath Yatra in Mann Ki Baat

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:57 IST

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday said that in order to see the beauty and understand people of the country, there can be no better teacher than tourism.
During his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi said, "I appeal to all to visit those tourist spots within our country whose scenic beauty is to behold during the monsoon season."
Speaking about Char Dham Yatra in Uttrakhand, Modi said, "I learned that in Uttarakhand, ever since Char Dham Yatra began this year, over 8 lakh devotees have visited Kedarnath Shrine in just one and a half month."
"After 2013 natural calamity, people in such a record number visited Kedarnath for the first time," he added.
"To see the beauty and understand people of the country there can be no better teacher than tourism," he said.
Modi said, "In India monsoon is celebrated differently by different cultures. In this month pilgrims go for Kaanwad Yatra and Amarnath Yatra. While some people fast and wait for Janmasthami and Nag Panchmi festivals."
"This time in Amarnath Yatra, the visit of pilgrims was more than the previous four years. Since July 1, till date over 3 lakh devotees have visited the sacred Amarnath Shrine," he said.
The prime minister further said, "This year in just 28 days, the number of devotees who have undertaken the Amarnath Yatra is more than the entire Yatra period of 60 days in 2015."
"I praise people of Jammu and Kashmir for their hospitality and making Amarnath Yatra successful. The Amarnath Yatra devotees are spellbound with the warmth and hospitality of the people of the state. This is very beneficial for the future of tourism in our country," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:04 IST

Priyanka lauds Chitrakoot Administration for supporting 'Vriksha...

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday lauded the Chitrakoot administration for aiding Bhaiyaram Yadav in his efforts taken to boost afforestation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:03 IST

BJP leader denies involvement in e-tendering scam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh water resource minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday denied involvement in the multi-crore e-tendering scam.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:00 IST

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on July 30

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The BJP's parliamentary party meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:50 IST

Our priority is to defend Article 35A, Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the priority of her party is to defend the identity of Kashmir and the legitimacy of Article 35A and Article 370 of the Constitution.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:48 IST

Damoh: Crocodile enters residential area due to heavy rain, rescued

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): The forest department on Sunday rescued a crocodile that was seen in a residential area here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:44 IST

Chinese experts share acupuncture tips with Indian counterparts

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 28 (ANI): DN Kotnis Health and Education Centre (DNKHEC) here is organising a first of its kind 10-day international acupuncture training programme in association with the World Federation of Acupuncture and Moxibustion Societies of China here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:41 IST

62 lakh PwDs registered through 'Accessible Elections' during...

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said that a total of 62,63,701 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) were registered through 'Accessible Elections', an initiative taken by the poll conducting body to ensure the participation of PwDs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:40 IST

WB: Body of BJP worker fished out canal in Hoogly

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI): The body of BJP party worker Kashinath Ghosh was recovered from a canal here on Sunday, said police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:37 IST

Haryana: SPO shot at in Gurugram, accused arrested

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 28 (ANI): A special police officer (SPO) was allegedly shot at by unidentified persons in Atul Kataria Chowk area here on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:23 IST

BJP never indulges in politics of pressure, Pawar must...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday dismissed NCP chief Sharad Pawar's recent accusations of BJP luring rival party legislators, and asked the senior leader to instead introspect within his party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:09 IST

Keep reading, keep sharing : PM on great response to NMA mobile...

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): In his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the "great response" generated on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App where people shared details of the books they read.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:08 IST

Bihar floods: Train services temporarily suspended between...

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 28 (ANI): Train services between Samastipur-Darbhanga in Bihar has been temporarily suspended due to rising water levels on the railway tracks.

Read More
iocl