PM Modi encourages tourism, talks about Amarnath Yatra in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday said that in order to see the beauty and understand people of the country, there can be no better teacher than tourism.

During his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi said, "I appeal to all to visit those tourist spots within our country whose scenic beauty is to behold during the monsoon season."

Speaking about Char Dham Yatra in Uttrakhand, Modi said, "I learned that in Uttarakhand, ever since Char Dham Yatra began this year, over 8 lakh devotees have visited Kedarnath Shrine in just one and a half month."

"After 2013 natural calamity, people in such a record number visited Kedarnath for the first time," he added.

"To see the beauty and understand people of the country there can be no better teacher than tourism," he said.

Modi said, "In India monsoon is celebrated differently by different cultures. In this month pilgrims go for Kaanwad Yatra and Amarnath Yatra. While some people fast and wait for Janmasthami and Nag Panchmi festivals."

"This time in Amarnath Yatra, the visit of pilgrims was more than the previous four years. Since July 1, till date over 3 lakh devotees have visited the sacred Amarnath Shrine," he said.

The prime minister further said, "This year in just 28 days, the number of devotees who have undertaken the Amarnath Yatra is more than the entire Yatra period of 60 days in 2015."

"I praise people of Jammu and Kashmir for their hospitality and making Amarnath Yatra successful. The Amarnath Yatra devotees are spellbound with the warmth and hospitality of the people of the state. This is very beneficial for the future of tourism in our country," he said. (ANI)

