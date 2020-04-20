New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and enquired about the health of his father Anand Singh Bisht's.
Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda had gone to meet Adityanath's father at AIIMS in Delhi on Sunday.
Anand Singh Bisht passed away at AIIMS on Monday.
"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences," State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi said.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel expressed grief over Bisht's death.
Several leaders including Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kamal Nath have condoled the demise of Adityanth's father. (ANI)
PM Modi enquired about health of Yogi Adityanath's father on Sunday
ANI | Updated: Apr 20, 2020 15:14 IST
