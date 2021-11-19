PM Modi enrolls as 1st member of NCC Alumni Association in Jhansi

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): A former National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday enrolled himself as the first 'NCC Alumni Association' member here during the culmination event of 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv'.

Despite enrolling himself as the first member of the 'NCC Alumni Association' at historic Jhansi Fort, the Prime Minister also launched the association which is expected to further the aims of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and assist in nation-building.

Many prominent leaders in practically all fields of society whether it is armed forces, politics, industry, bureaucracy, art and culture or academics have emerged from the NCC. Many have the desire to contribute to the nation-building process through NCC.

With the objective to provide a formal platform to enable NCC Alumni to reconnect with NCC, it was decided to set up an NCC Alumni Association.

The NCC Alumni Association is expected to fulfil a felt demand of lakhs of former NCC cadets. NCC Alumni Association is expected to further the aims of NCC and assist in nation-building.

"NCC Alumni Association is open to all NCC Alumni and its membership is extremely simple to obtain," the Ministry of Defence said.

The process for applying and getting approval for membership is completely online. The same is now available on the website www.nccauto.gov.in/alumni which was made live after PM Modi launched it. A payment of Rs 100 is to be made for lifetime membership of the NCC Alumni Association which can also be paid online on this website.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation a programme to scale up simulation training facilities for all the three wings of NCC - Army, Air and Naval. This will enable NCC cadets across the country to get trained in their respective areas.

For the Army Wing of NCC, Rifle Firing Simulators are being set up. For Air Wing, Microlight flying simulators are being set up. For Naval Wing, Rowing simulators are being set up. The number of simulators proposed to be increased is as follows.



Presently, there is one simulator in Army and proposals are made for 98 simulators. In Air Force, there are six simulators and a proposal is made for 44 while in the Navy there is 10 simulators and a proposal is made for 61.

Rifle Firing Simulators will now be available in all Group headquarters. With the increased number of simulators, it is expected that all NCC cadets will get hands-on training in this regard.

These simulators have already been sanctioned and ordered for installation.

Besides, Prime Minister was showcased about the one-year implementation of his visionary 'NCC Border and Coastal Scheme'.

It may be recalled that the Prime Minister had announced on August 15, 2020, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, that NCC shall be expanded in border and coastal areas.

A scheme for expanding NCC by one lakh cadets dedicated to the border and coastal areas of the country was approved by the Ministry of Defence in September 2020.

A Committee was formed with District Collectors of the border and coastal districts as Chairman and relevant stakeholders, including Panchayat Presidents and local NCC officers as members to identify the schools and colleges in border areas where NCC should be started under the scheme.

Accordingly, 1,283 schools and colleges were identified out of which 896 are in border areas and 255 are in coastal areas and 132 are in Taluks housing Air Force stations. A total of 27 states and Union Territories (UTs) have benefitted from the implementation of the scheme.

Despite constraints of COVID-19, NCC was started in the identified educational institutions in October 2020. Associate NCC Officers from these educational institutions were trained both online and also at NCC Training Academy at Kamptee and Gwalior.

Since Covid-19 did not permit physical training, NCC cadets were imparted theoretical components through an online medium. Wherever schools and colleges had opened, physical training was also imparted. (ANI)

