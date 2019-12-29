PM Modi exhorts people to visit Vivekananda Rock Memorial to seek inspiration

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted citizens to visit Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari which, he said, evokes a sense of patriotism and energy and also inspires people to serve the poor.

In the 60th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said that the memorial has become a centre of attraction for the people who want to feel spiritual consciousness.

"Vivekananda Memorial has become a pilgrimage site for the people who want to experience spiritual consciousness. It evokes a sense of patriotism in the hearts of people, gives energy and influences them to serve the poor," Modi said.

He said that the people who visited the memorial were inspired to do something for the country.

He said, "Swami Vivekananda Memorial on a rock near Kanyakumari is completing 50 years. This place has been India's pride in the last five decades and a centre of attraction for foreign tourists."

President Ram Nath Kovind visited the memorial earlier this week and said that it will further Swami Vivekananda's stature as a confluence of diversity.

The Prime Minister also asked people to visit the Runn of Kutch festival which was inaugurated by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu this month.

"Visits of the President and Vice President have inspired the citizens. I will also appeal to you to visit (the places)," he said.

In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' address on November 24, Modi had announced the launch of 'Fit India School grading system' in schools across the country.

The radio programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it. (ANI)

