PM Modi express profound grief on loss of lives in Gujarat bus accident

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed profound grief on the death of passengers in a bus accident in Banaskantha Gujarat on Monday in which 21 people have reportedly died.

"Devastating news from Banaskantha. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an accident. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. May they recover soon," he tweeted.

The accident took place when the bus overturned near Trishuliya Ghat, Ambaji.

Earlier, SG Shah, Additional District Health Officer has informed that As many as 18 people have died.

The police had reached the accident spot and launched a rescue operation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)