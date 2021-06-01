PM Modi expressed satisfaction over Haryana's arrangements to fight COVID-19, says CM Khattar

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed satisfaction over the comprehensive arrangements made by the state government to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the Chief Minister's meeting with Prime Minister Modi to apprise the latter of arrangements made to control COVID-19, Khattar said, "The Prime Minister has expressed his satisfaction over the comprehensive arrangements made by the Haryana government for the control of Covid-19."

In the meeting, the Chief Minister was asked to maintain the vigil in the future considering the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19, an official statement said

According to the statement, the issue of shortage of Covid-19 vaccine stock and medicines for black fungus in Haryana was also raised. PM Modi was also apprised about the farmers' agitation in Haryana.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana's arrangement to tackle the COVID pandemic and necessary requirements of the state have also been informed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Haryana has 21,087 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 7,26,081 and fatalities have mounted to 8,221. (ANI)