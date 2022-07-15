PM Modi expresses anguish over loss of lives in Delhi's Alipur mishap

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a mishap in Delhi's Alipur in which at least five people died and nine others were injured after a wall collapsed at a godown.

"Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work.

"Tragic accident happened in Alipur. The district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I am personally monitoring the relief work. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls," he tweeted.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a rescue operation is going on and Chief Minister Kejriwal is keeping an eye on the entire rescue work.



"Alipur accident is very painful. Rescue operation is going on by the administration. The Delhi government is with the victims in this hour of grief. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji is keeping an eye on the entire rescue work. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and the injured to be safe," Sisodia tweeted.

Soon after the incident, police and the fire brigade were rushed to the spot.

"We got initial info that a wall of an under-construction building has collapsed and 6-12 people are feared trapped. Based on the initial info, we conducted technical, manual and canine-based searches at the wall collapse site," said Aditya P Singh, Deputy Commandant of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The injured have been sent to the hospital.

The rescue operation is underway as some more people are feared trapped. (ANI)

