PM Modi expresses concerns about heavy rains in Himachal, prays for safety of those affected

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed concerns over heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation and all possible support is being extended to the state government.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister prayed for the safety of people living in areas affected by heavy rains and flash floods.

"The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas," Prime Minister Modi said.

Incessant rainfall in several parts of Himachal Pradesh has triggered a flash flood in Dharamshala's Bhagsu Nag area and crippled normal life.

Following the heavy downpour, the water level in the Manjhi River drastically rose damaging several shops and houses in the Chetru village of Dharamshala. Two persons also went reportedly missing in Kangra district after incessant rains caused flash floods in Dharamshala, officials said,

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoken to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur regarding the natural calamity caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh. "NDRF teams are reaching there soon for relief work. The Ministry of Home Affairs is continuously monitoring the situation. Himachal will be given all possible help from the Centre," he said in a tweet.

Sources told ANI that the MHA control room is active and in contact with the state administration. "National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are about to reach the spot and more NDRF teams will be sent there as per requirement," sources said.

Meanwhile, Director General (DG) NDRF SN Pradhan informed, "Two NDRF teams will reach Bhagsu Nag shortly, and 5 other teams of NDRF are on standby. We will send more teams of NDRF as per the demand of the local administration." (ANI)