PM Modi expresses condolences for those who died in Kullu bus accident

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the bus accident at Kullu on Thursday.

"Deeply saddened by the bus accident in Kullu. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. The Himachal Pradesh Government is providing all possible assistance that is required," said Prime Minister Modi on the official twitter handle of PMO India.

Fifteen people died and twenty-five got injured in an accident as bus fell into a deep gorge near Banjar area in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

However, the search operation is still underway.

"The bus was carrying around 50 passengers. So far, 15 dead bodies have been recovered and 25 who got injured have been rescued. The injured have been taken to the local hospital in Banjar," Shalini Agnihotri SP of Kullu district police told ANI in a telephonic conversation. (ANI)

