PM Modi expresses condolences on passing away of Beni Prasad Verma

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences over the death of former union minister Beni Prasad Verma and said his thoughts were with the family and supporters of the deceased leader.

"Anguished by the passing away of Beni Prasad Verma. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Verma, 79, passed away in Lucknow on Friday. He was born on February 11, 1941, in Sirauli in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

