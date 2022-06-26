PM Modi expresses gratitude to those who voted for BJP in Andhra, Jharkhand, Delhi, Punjab bypolls

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed gratitude to all those who voted for Bharatiya Janata Party in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Punjab in the recently held bypolls.

"Gratitude to all those who voted for @BJP4India in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Punjab. We will keep working among the people and keep raising issues of public welfare," tweeted Prime Minister of India.

Counting began at 8 am under heavy security arrangements. The postal ballots were counted first and then EVMs were opened. The three Lok Sabha seats which witnessed bypolls include Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab's Sangrur, while assembly by-elections were held in Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

In Uttar Pradesh by-elections, the ruling BJP won both Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies. BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Mohammad Asim Raja in the Rampur seat while BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua won in Azamgarh constituency. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate in Azamgarh Guddu Jamali gave a tough fight and came on third position. Both seats were considered Samajwadi Party bastions.

The bypolls were necessitated by the resignations of Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively. Both leaders quit as Lok Sabha MPs following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the elections held earlier this year.

In Punjab, the President of Shiromani Akali Dal, Amritsar and party candidate from Sangrur constituency Simranjit Singh Mann has won the Lok Sabha by-poll. He has defeated his nearest rival Gurmail Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party.



In the Tripura by-election, the BJP has won three seats out of four. Chief Minister Manik Saha has won from Baradowali Center after defeating his nearest rival Congress candidate Ashish Saha by a margin of 6,104 votes. Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman secured a seat from the Agartala constituency.

BJP has also won in 46-Surma (Dhalai district) and 57-Jubarajnagar (North Tripura district) assembly constituencies as the party's women candidates Swapna Das Paul and Malina Debnath won the respective seats with a good margin.

In Jharkhand, Congress candidate Shilpi Neha Tirkey won the Mandar assembly seat in the bye-election defeating BJPs candidate Gangotri Kujur.

In Andhra, the YSR Congress Party scored a huge victory in the bypoll for the Atmakur Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district on Sunday as its candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy defeated the BJP candidate.

The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Rajinder Nagar bypolls in Delhi with a margin of around 11,000 votes on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the by-poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic. In a tweet, PM Modi said, it indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine Governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister said, he is grateful to the people for their support. He also appreciated the efforts of BJP Karyakartas in Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi thanked the people of Tripura for reposing faith in BJP's development agenda and blessing the candidates, including Chief Minister Manik Saha with wins in the by-polls. He said BJP Government will continue fulfilling people's aspirations. PM Modi lauded the party Karyakartas in Tripura for their hard work. (ANI)

