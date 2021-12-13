PM Modi expresses gratitude towards labourers involved in Kashi Vishwanath corridor project

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his gratitude towards the labourers who have worked for the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project and said that they have achieved success despite the many challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

"I bow to all our shramik saathis (labourers) who worked to renovate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. They scripted success despite the many challenges posed by COVID-19," the Prime Minister said after inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

"Today, I would also like to express my gratitude to every labourer brother and sister whose sweat has been shed in the construction of this grand complex," he added.

Before inaugurating the Rs 339 crore project here, PM Modi had greeted the labourers who were involved in the construction of the project with flowers.

PM Modi also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and planted a Rudraksha tree at the premises of the temple.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth and BJP national president JP Nadda were also present at the event.



CM Adityanth took a veiled attack on the previous regime and said, "When Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi came to Varanasi 100 years ago, he expressed pain seeing narrow streets and filth. Many people came to power in the name of Gandhi Ji, but it is for the first time that his dream of a magnificent Kashi has come true."

Meanwhile, during the two-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland. (ANI)