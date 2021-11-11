PM Modi expresses gratitude towards Padma awardee Dulari Devi for her gift

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude for the gesture by Dulari Devi, an artist from Bihar's Madhubani, who presented him a sample of her artwork during an informal interaction with Padma awardees at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



"Dulari Devi Ji is among those who have been conferred the #PeoplesPadma. She is a talented artist who hails from Madhubani in Bihar. During the informal interaction with the awardees after the ceremony, she presented to me her artwork. Humbled by her gesture. My gratitude to her," Prime Minister said in a tweet on Thursday.



Dulari Devi, a Madhubani painting artist, was conferred Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 9. (ANI)

