PM Modi expresses grief on loss of lives in Rajasthan's Nagaur road mishap

Nagaur [Rajasthan] (India), August 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narender Modi on Tuesday expressed his condolence on the deaths of 11 people in the road accident in Nagaur, Rajasthan on Tuesday.

"The horrific road accident in Nagaur, Rajasthan is very painful. I express my condolences to the families of all those who have lost their lives in this accident and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the PMO tweeted in Hindi.

"The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident at Nagaur, Rajasthan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," it added.

11 persons were killed and seven were injured after a cruiser collided with a truck in the Nagaur city of Rajasthan on Tuesday morning. (ANI)