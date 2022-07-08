footer close header add
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI)
PM Modi expresses grief over Chengalpattu bus accident in Tamil Nadu

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2022 13:35 IST


Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu in which six people were killed and ten others were injured.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Chengalpattu. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.
Earlier in the day, at least six people were killed and over 10 injured after a bus allegedly rammed into a stationary lorry in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu, police said.

According to Chengalpattu district police, the bus was travelling to Chidambaram town from Chennai on the Trichy highway.
The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The investigation into the matter is going on.
Further details are awaited.

