PM Modi expresses grief over death of veteran singer Narendra Chanchal

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the death of singer Narendra Chanchal and extended condolences to the family and fans of the artist.

"The news of the death of popular hymn singer Narendra Chanchal ji is extremely sad. He made a mark in the world of singing hymns with his vibrant voice. My condolences to his family and fans at this hour of grief. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted (in roughly translated Hindi).

Prior to this, the Ministry of Culture (MoC) condoled the death of the bhajan singer. "Extremely saddened to learn the unfortunate demise of Veteran singer Narendra Chanchal known for his religious songs and bhajans. Heartfelt condolences to the departed soul and strength to the family members in this hour of bereavement," MoC tweeted.



Many Bollywood personalities and sportspersons also expressed grief over the passing away of the veteran singer.

"Saddened to hear the demise of Singer #NarendraChanchal ji, He will be remembered for his bhajans and some remarkable songs in Hindi films, My heartfelt condolences to his admirers and family. Om Shanti," Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted.

"Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family," said Harbhajan Singh. (ANI)

