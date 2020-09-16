PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives as boat capsizes in Kota

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the boat capsize in Rajasthan's Kota where 11 people have died while three are still missing.



"Anguished by the capsizing of a boat in Kota, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones," The Prime Minister's Office tweeted.



Earlier in the day, 11 bodies were recovered while 19 people were rescued after a boat carrying over 40 people to a temple capsized in the Chambal river in the Kota district.





According to the official, three people are missing and rescue operation by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams is underway.



Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of the kin of the people who died in the incident. (ANI)



