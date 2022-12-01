PM Modi extends best wishes to people of Nagaland on Statehood Day

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended best wishes to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day.

The Prime Minister tweeted," Best wishes to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the culture of Nagaland, which emphasises courage, hard work and living in harmony with nature. I pray for the continued success of Nagaland in the years to come."

On the occasion of the 60th Nagaland Statehood Day celebrations, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday launched Project Sahyog of the State Police at Nagaland Civil Secretariat Plaza, Kohima.

The Nagaland Chief Minister also released the Project Sahyog booklet and distributed Smart Cards to the IR Units through their respective nodal officers, namely Tiakala Ao, Deputy Commandant, 9th NAP IR Battalion, Limaakum T. Jamir, Deputy Commandant, 10th NAP IR Battalion, Kumtsu Yim, Deputy Commandant, 11th NAP IR Battalion, Masudong, Deputy Commandant, 12th NAP IR Battalion, Melite Kapfo, Deputy Commandant, 13th NAP IR Battalion, Velule Tureng, Deputy Commandant, 14th NAP IR Battalion and Tiajungla, Deputy Commandant, 15th NAP IR Battalion.

Project Sahyog has been devised by Nagaland Police in an attempt to reach out to the jawans of the Indian Reserve Battalions and their families for their welfare in a meaningful and effective manner, by assisting in providing subsidized medical assistance, education and transport facilities for their children and delivery of essentials at the doorsteps.

The project has been designed and intended to be implemented in a two-phase manner for IR families based in Dimapur and Chumoukedima.

Phase-I will be implemented for medical assistance for the families, and Phase II will be implemented for catering to various other needs of the IR families.



On the other hand, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio flagged off the Nagaland Police Special Operations Group (SOG) vehicles.

Following the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from 15 Police Stations Areas in the State, Nagaland Police had to take the responsibility of not only preventing crimes, maintenance of law and order, and internal security of the State but also countering Insurgency Operations.

In this regard, 2 battalions of Nagaland Armed Police (IR) have been identified as the Special Operations Group (SOG) for CI Ops in the State.

To operate in any part of the State and to ensure mobility and intrepidness, procurement of various operational field-level vehicles for the SOG and 44 vehicles have been procured by Nagaland Police.

Nagaland Police's first mob control truck, designed by PHQ MT was also launched on the occasion. This vehicle is equipped with hydraulic barricades, and injectors to spray identification colours in a 180-degree arc and have other inbuilt systems for effective crowd control.

It is also equipped with bulletproof windshields and windows for added protection for the security personnel manning the truck.

The vehicle can be adapted to function as a Quick Response Team and can carry a section of armed jawans.

With the hydraulic barricade fully extended, the vehicle can also be quickly deployed as an effective barricade spanning about 25 feet during emergencies. (ANI)

