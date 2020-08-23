PM Modi extends birthday greeting to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended good wishes to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on his 59th birth anniversary.

"Best wishes to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on his birthday. May God grant him long life and keep him always healthy," the Prime Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Baghel took over as the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister in 2018.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma too extended warm greetings to Baghel and tweeted, "Warm birthday greetings to Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel. May God bless him with good health and long life in the service of our nation. (ANI)

