PM Modi extends birthday greetings to MP CM Kamal Nath

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:15 IST

Shah assures that BJP and Sena will come together to form govt...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked him not to worry about the current political crisis in Maharashtra, and assured him that BJP and Shiv Sena would come together to form the government.