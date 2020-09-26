PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Dr. Manmohan Singh

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, as he turned 88 today.

"Birthday greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Dr. Singh, who was the Prime Minister for the two consecutive terms (from 2004-2014) has turned 88 today. He is a renowned economist, credited for introducing sweeping reforms in the 1990s.

He was born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab's village of Gah before partition. He studied at the Panjab University, Cambridge, and Oxford. (ANI)