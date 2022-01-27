PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and prayed for his long and healthy life.



Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Birthday greetings to Meghalaya's Chief Minister Shri Conrad Sangma. Praying that he is blessed with a long and healthy life."

Notably, on the 50th statehood day of Meghalaya on January 24, National People's Party president Sangma said that his government has shown decisiveness in resolving the long-pending border issues with Assam adding that they are committed to making this decade the "Meghalayan decade" by getting enlisted in the top 10 states in the next 10 years. (ANI)

