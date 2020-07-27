PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Uddhav Thackeray

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday wishes Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Other political leaders too wished the Shiv Sena chief on the occasion.

"Best wishes to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji on his birthday. I pray for Uddhav Ji's long and healthy life," Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter.

Extending his wishes Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Wishing Good health and long life to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday".

Maharashtra Chief Minister has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year on account of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Chief Minister had instead urged his supporters and party workers to donate cash, blood, plasma for the people affected by the pandemic. His birthday is on July 27.

Son of Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, is celebrating his 60th birthday today, is the 29th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He is the first member of the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.

He is leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress. (ANI)

