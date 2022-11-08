PM Modi extends Dev Deepawali wishes, shares glimpse from Kashi

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Sharing a glimpse from Kashi on the occasion of Dev Deepawali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the public today.

"Kashi's wonderful and ethereal Dev Deepawali is mesmerizing! Some glimpses of the celebration in this ancient and holy city," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.



To celebrate Dev Deepawali, the Ghats of Banaras were decorated and special arrangements made for the visiting devotees.



National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed at the Ghats of Varanasi ahead of Dev Deepawali celebration today.

"More than 7 teams and over 200 personnel of NDRF have been deployed. We are covering all the ghats in Varanasi. We have river ambulances and deep divers present on the spot," said Deputy Commandant, NDRF AK Rai.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Varanasi on Sunday evening and held a meeting with top officials in the Circuit House auditorium here regarding the Dev Deepawali festival, as per a statement from a government official.

CM Yogi gave directions to the officials regarding the Dev Deepawali festival to be celebrated on Monday. Apart from this, he reviewed the preparations for the upcoming "Kashi-Tamil Sangamam" to be held in Varanasi for a month from November 17. After this, the CM took stock of the decoration done for Dev Deepawali by riding on Roro in the Ganges from Namo Ghat.

On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, he directed to control of stray and nomadic animals, emphasising keeping the traffic system tidy and not allowing any kind of trouble to the general public. (ANI)

