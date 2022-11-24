PM Modi extends greetings on 'Lachit Diwas'

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the general masses on the occasion of 'Lachit Diwas'.

In a message to the nation, PM Modi said, "This Lachit Diwas is special because it marks the 400th birth anniversary of the great Lachit Borphukan."

"He (Lachit Borphukan) epitomised unparalleled courage," PM Modi said in a tweet.



Lachit Borphukan is a cultural idol in Assam after he defeated a large Mughal Army on the banks of Brahmaputra in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671 to defend Guwahati.

"He placed the well-being of people above everything else and was a just as well as visionary leader," he added.

Born on 24th November 1622 in Charaideo, Lachit Barphukan was known for his extraordinary military intelligence for defeating the Mughals, thereby halting the expanding ambitions of Aurangzeb in the Battle of Saraighat.

On November 24, each year, Lachit Diwas is celebrated state-wide in Assam to commemorate the heroism of Lachit Borphukan and the victory of the Assamese army at the Battle of Saraighat.

The Best Cadet Gold Medal is also given in the National Defence Academy (NDA) in the name of Lachit that is called Lachit Medal. (ANI)

