PM Modi extends greetings on NCC Day, says Corps great experience to youth to realise true potential

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Day and said that the Corps offers a great experience to the youth of India to realise their true potential and contribute to nation-building.

"Greetings on NCC Day. Inspired by the motto of "Unity and Discipline", NCC offers a great experience to the youth of India to realise their true potential and contribute to nation-building," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Recalling his registration as the first member of the NCC Alumni Association during his visit to Jhansi on November 19, he said that the formation of an Alumni Association is a commendable effort to bring together all those who have been associated with NCC.



"A few days back, during the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv' in Jhansi, I was honoured to register as the first member of the NCC Alumni Association. The formation of an Alumni Association is a commendable effort to bring together all those who have been associated with NCC," he said in the tweet.

PM Modi further urged all NCC alumni from across the nation to support and participate in the activities of the Association.

"I urge NCC alumni from across India to enrich the NCC Alumni Association with their support and participation in the activities of the Association. The Government of India has made many efforts to make the NCC experience even more vibrant and meaningful. https://nccauto.gov.in/alumni," he tweeted.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister launched the alumni association which is expected to further the aims of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and assist in nation-building. (ANI)

