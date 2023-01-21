PM Modi extends greetings to Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur on statehood day

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to people of the northeastern states Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur on their statehood day.

He said that the people from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields.

"Greetings to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. This state is known for its vibrant culture, particularly music, art, and passion for sports. People from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for Meghalaya's continuous progress in the years to come," tweeted PM Modi.

Underlining the growth in Tripura, PM Modi said that for the last five years, Tripura's growth trajectory has been remarkable.

"On their Statehood Day, best wishes to the people of Tripura. The last 5 years have been remarkable for Tripura's growth trajectory. From agriculture to industry, education to health, the state has seen a great transformation. May this trend continue in the coming times," he tweeted.



PM Modi further added that Manipur has been progressing on several counts during the last few years.

"Statehood Day greetings to the people of Manipur. The state has been progressing on several counts during the last few years. I pray that the aspirations of the people of this state are fulfilled and Manipur keeps strengthening India's growth trajectory," Tweeted PM Modi.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also extended greetings to Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur on their statehood day.

"Greetings to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. May the beautiful State of Meghalaya reach new heights of peace, progress, and prosperity. Best wishes for the well-being of all its citizens" tweeted Neiphiu Rio.

"I extend my warm greetings to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. It is a State with rich history and culture. May it continue to grow on the path of development. I wish its citizens peace and prosperity," he tweeted. (ANI)

